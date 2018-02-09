Edmonton Eskimos bring back veteran linebacker J.C. Sherritt

The heart and soul of the Edmonton Eskimos defence will be back in the green and gold as J.C. Sherritt signed a two-year contract extension on Friday.

The new deal will take him to the end of the 2019 CFL season.

READ MORE: Edmonton Eskimos take 2 more players off their pending free-agent board

Sherritt will be entering his eighth CFL season, all with the Eskimos. Sherritt played just one game in 2017 after suffering a ruptured Achilles in the season-opener in Vancouver. Sherritt recorded one fumble recovery in the game.

READ MORE: Edmonton Eskimos release fan favourite Adarius Bowman; extend Vidal Hazelton

Sherritt has recorded 407 defensive tackles in his career, including a season-high 130 in 2012 which was a CFL record at the time. Sherritt won the CFL Most Oustanding Defensive Player award in 2012 and was named a Western Division and CFL All-Star in the same season.

Sherritt has 16 forced fumbles, 12 quarterback sacks, 12 interceptions and one touchdown in 91 games played. He helped the Eskimos to a Grey Cup championship in 2015.