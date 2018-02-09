Edmonton sports

February 9, 2018 2:22 pm

Edmonton Eskimos bring back veteran linebacker J.C. Sherritt

Edmonton Eskimos' JC Sherritt (47) strips the ball from the hands of Winnipeg Blue Bombers' Weston Dressler (7) during the first half of CFL action in Winnipeg Friday, Sept. 30, 2016.

The heart and soul of the Edmonton Eskimos defence will be back in the green and gold as J.C. Sherritt signed a two-year contract extension on Friday.

The new deal will take him to the end of the 2019 CFL season.

Sherritt will be entering his eighth CFL season, all with the Eskimos. Sherritt played just one game in 2017 after suffering a ruptured Achilles in the season-opener in Vancouver. Sherritt recorded one fumble recovery in the game.

Sherritt has recorded 407 defensive tackles in his career, including a season-high 130 in 2012 which was a CFL record at the time. Sherritt won the CFL Most Oustanding Defensive Player award in 2012 and was named a Western Division and CFL All-Star in the same season.

Sherritt has 16 forced fumbles, 12 quarterback sacks, 12 interceptions and one touchdown in 91 games played. He helped the Eskimos to a Grey Cup championship in 2015.

