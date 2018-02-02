Edmonton sports

February 2, 2018 6:12 pm
Updated: February 2, 2018 6:14 pm

Edmonton Eskimos trade veteran defensive end Odell Willis

Edmonton Eskimos' Odell Willis (41) celebrates a play against the Saskatchewan Roughriders during second half action in Edmonton, Alta., on Friday July 8, 2016.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson.
The City of Edmonton is in need of a new mayor of Commonwealth.

On Friday afternoon, the Edmonton Eskimos announced they had traded popular star defensive end, Odell Willis, to the Ottawa Redblacks in exchange for international defensive lineman, Jake Ceresna.

Willis played five seasons for the Eskimos. He played 86 games, recording 46 quarterback sacks, including eight in the 2017 season.

He was named a Western Division All-Star in 2014 and helped the Eskimos to a Grey Cup championship in 2015 in a win over the Redblacks.

Ceresna will be entering his second CFL season. He played in 14 games last season, recording 18 defensive tackles, two quarterback sacks, and 11 quarterback pressures.

Willis was later traded by the Redblacks to the B.C. Lions for a fourth-round pick in this year’s CFL Draft and a player off the Lions’ negotiation list.

