January 24, 2018 1:04 pm

Edmonton Eskimos bring back defensive back Neil King

By Radio Producer/Sports Anchor/Eskimos colour analyst  630CHED

Winnipeg Blue Bombers' Clarence Denmark (89) can't make the catch as he's covered by Edmonton Eskimos' Forrest Hightower (35) and Neil King (43) during second half CFL western semifinal action in Winnipeg on Sunday, November 12, 2017.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods
The Edmonton Eskimos on Wednesday morning signed another pending free-agent in defensive back and Edmonton native Neil King, locking their starting safety up to a two-year contract extension.

King will be entering his third season with the Eskimos. He was limited to 10 games in 2017 because of injuries and recorded 27 defensive tackles, four pass knockdowns and one interception. King spent his first three CFL seasons with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

Story continues below

The Eskimos have also brought back national defensive lineman Mark Mackie, who was an eighth-round pick of the team in the 2017 CFL Draft. Mackie played at McMaster and was cut before the end of training camp last season.

The Eskimos also signed international defensive back David Stevenson who split time in college with the University of Connecticut and Fayetteville State University. Stevenson recorded 46 defensive tackles and two interceptions during his collegiate career.

