Edmonton Eskimos make roster cuts, including veteran Marcus Howard

The Edmonton Eskimos made four cuts to their roster Monday afternoon, and among them is veteran defensive end Marcus Howard who spent the last seven seasons with the green and gold.

Howard joined the Eskimos in the 2011 season and recorded 11 quarterback sacks in 13 games. Injuries plauged Howard over his career as he played just 56 games in between the 2012 and 2017 seasons and missed 52 games. Overall, Howard recorded 35 sacks in 69 games played in his career with the Eskimos and helped the team to a Grey Cup title in 2015.

The #Esks would like to thank Marcus Howard for his contributions over seven seasons wearing the Green and Gold. pic.twitter.com/GJqQwzZziC — Edmonton Eskimos (@EdmontonEsks) January 22, 2018

Also released on Monday were defensive end Philip Hunt, defensive back Cauchy Muamba, and offensive lineman Danny Groulx. Hunt spent the last two seasons with the Eskimos, while Muamba played most of the the last four seasons with the team and was a part of the 2015 Grey Cup win.

Groulx was a first round pick of the Eskimos in 2015 and played 17 games over the last three seasons.

Had a great time in edmonton! Thank you edmonton! Highs and lows for 3 years but leaving with great memories! Thank you! — Danny Groulx (@DannyGee01) January 22, 2018

The Eskimos made one signing on Monday in international running back Korliss Marshall who spent the last two seasons at Eastern Ilinois recording 539 rushing yards, 200 receiving yards, and scoring six touchdowns. He also recorded 981 yards on kick-off returns and scored one touchdown.