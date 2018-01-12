Edmonton Eskimos sign receiver Derel Walker

The Edmonton Eskimos will have one of the CFL’s most dangerous weapons back on their roster in 2018 as Derel Walker will be rejoining the team.

The team announced Friday that they’ve re-signed the receiver to a one-year contract extension.

READ MORE: Edmonton Eskimos 2017 season in review

Walker started the 2017 season with the NFL’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He returned to the Eskimos in Week 12 and suited up in seven games where he recorded 634 yards and two touchdowns on 48 receptions.

Walker added 12 receptions for 163 yards and a touchdown in two playoff games.

Walker earned a shot at the NFL after an outstanding 2016 season with the Eskimos. He finished second in the CFL in receiving with 1589 yards. He also had 10 touchdowns. He finished second to teammate Adarius Bowman who finished with 1,761 yards. Together they combined for a CFL record 3,318 yards receiving by teammates.

READ MORE: Watch: Mike Reilly promotes Edmonton as ‘city of grit and love’

Walker is a two time league All-Star. He also was named the CFL’s Most Outstanding Rookie in 2015.