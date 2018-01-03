Minnesota Vikings sign Edmonton Eskimos receiver Brandon Zylstra

The Edmonton Eskimos have lost another player who will try his hand in the National Football League.

The Minnesota Vikings have signed Brandon Zylstra, the team announced on Wednesday.

Zylstra, a Minnesota native, joins the Vikings on a reserve/future free agent contract.

The wide receiver spent the 2016 and 2017 seasons with Edmonton, leading the Canadian Football League with 1,687 receiving yards last season on 100 catches with five touchdowns.

He was one of five Edmonton Eskimos to be named a 2017 CFL All Star.

Heading into the off-season, the Eskimos had the longest list of pending free agents in the league with 37 players.

Zylstra grew up in Spicer, Minn. and went to New London-Spicer High School and Concordia-Moorhead College.

He finished his career in Concordia with 1,932 receiving yards and 18 touchdowns in 29 games with the Cobbers.

I appreciate everything you've done for me thus far @blakebaratz! Lot more work to do #SKOL https://t.co/gbRacXmG1u — Brandon Zylstra (@BrandonZylstra3) January 3, 2018

Officially a Minnesota Vikings fan. My brother thank god for the many blessing! @BrandonZylstra3 let’s go!!!! — Bryant Mitchell (@_Bmitch16) January 3, 2018

Other Eskimos players to try their luck in the NFL include receiver Derel Walker, defensive back Aaron Grymes and defensive back Dexter McCoil.

On Wednesday, the Eskimos also announced the resigning of international offensive lineman D’Anthony Batiste through the 2019 season.

Batiste appeared in just four games for the team last season and spent most of it on the team’s practice roster. The 2015 West Division All-Star has played 55 games for the Eskimos. The Louisiana native was a member of the 2015 Grey Cup championship Eskimos team.