Kenny Stafford returns to the Edmonton Eskimos

Kenny Stafford keeps coming back to the Edmonton Eskimos.

The 27-year-old international receiver has agreed to a one year contract with the Eskimos for the 2018 season.

It will be Stafford’s sixth CFL season and third with the Green and Gold. Stafford played in five games for the Eskimos last season, with 20 receptions for 265 yards and two touchdowns.

The Columbus, OH native first landed in Edmonton in 2015 when he was traded from Montreal for Fred Stamps. That was easily the best year of his career as helped the Eskimos to the 2015 Grey Cup, collecting 732 yards and nine touchdowns along the way.

Stafford opted for free agency that off-season and returned to Montreal for 2016 – only to be released late in the year.

Winnipeg signed Stafford to start last season, but he was released by the Blue Bombers at the end of training camp, only to re-join the Eskimos days later.

WATCH BELOW: Global Edmonton’s Quinn Phillips has some rapid fire questions for Kenny Stafford, who also turns the mic on Quinn.

Stafford has played 46 CFL games with 1,479 yards in receiving and 14 TDs. He’ll be in the mix to replace Brandon Zylstra, who has left for the NFL.

The Eskimos also announced Thursday the signing of international defensive back Ahmad Dixon. He played in one game with the Eskimos in 2017.