Edmonton Eskimos take 2 more players off their pending free-agent board

The Edmonton Eskimos have signed international linebacker Korey Jones to a one-year contract extension and national running back Pascal Lochard to a two-year contract extension.

Jones played 12 games in 2017, recording 50 defensive tackles and one interception. He registered six defensive tackles in two playoff games.

Jones started 11 games in place of J.C. Sherritt, who suffered a ruptured Achilles in week one of the regular season.

Jones will be entering his fouth CFL season and third with the Eskimos.

Lochard played in 16 games and rushed 14 times for 104 yards. He recorded 76 yards on kick-off returns and picked up 10 tackles on special teams.

Both Jones and Lochard were pending free-agents.

Earlier this week the Eskimos signed national fullback James Tuck to a two-year contract extension. He recorded 15 special teams tackles in 11 games in 2017.