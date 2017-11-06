Edmonton Eskimos are ‘Jonesing’ for more wins

Through the 2016-17 Edmonton Eskimos season, only three things have been certainties.

Mike Reilly and Matt O’Donnell are the first two. The quarterback and offensive lineman are the only starters to start all 18 games this season.

The other sure-thing is middle linebacker Korey Jones. The 28-year-old, four-year CFL vet has been a good luck charm of sorts for the Eskimos. Like most of the players, Jones had a stint on the six-game injured list, but the bottom line is when he plays the Eskimos win.

Edmonton is 11-0 in games that Jones finished.

“We’re going to get some bubble wrap for him,” general manager and vice president of football operations, Brock Sutherland said on 630 CHED before the Eskimos won their 12th game of the season 28-13 over the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

Jones, who returned to Edmonton after spending last season with the Riders, stepped in for J.C. Sherritt in the first game of the season in Vancouver when Sherritt ruptured his Achilles. Jones stayed there through the 7-0 run for the Eskimos to start the season.

Due to injury, Jones could not finish the game in Winnipeg on Aug. 17, the Eskimos’ first loss of the season. That loss that turned into six straight, all without Jones. When he returned, so did the winning. The Eskimos have five straight to finish the season, the last four with Jones starting and finishing at middle linebacker.

With him in the lineup, the Eskimos went 11-1, with him in the lineup at the end of games, they were 11-0.

Head coach Jason Maas knows there is a reason they win with Jones in.

“He is the type of player that understands the defense he is in, he can fly around and make tackles and he makes people around him better. He has taken on the role that J.C. [Sheritt] left.

“I am very thrilled that Korey was able to come back to us this year.”

Jones, who was part of the 2015 Grey Cup team, seemed to come through Saturday’s game okay. That is good news for the Eskimos as they get set to travel to Winnipeg for the West semi-final on Sunday afternoon. That game can be heard on CISN Country 103.9, starting with the Countdown to Kickoff at 1:30 p.m. and kick-off at 2:30 p.m.

As for Sherritt, it is not out of the realm of possibilities that he will play again this season. He has had a quicker than expected recovery from his Achilles injury and if the Eskimos make it to the Grey Cup, number 47 may be in the lineup.