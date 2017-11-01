Matt Nichols named Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ top player for 2017

WINNIPEG – Quarterback Matt Nichols has once again been chosen as the Winnipeg Blue Bombers‘ Most Outstanding Player.

This is the second straight season Nichols has received the award. He’s won 11 of the 17 games he’s started this year, throwing for a career-high 4,472 yards and 28 touchdowns with just eight interceptions. The American has also ran in two majors. Nichols ranks first among all CFL quarterbacks with a rating of 86.4.

RELATED: Winnipeg Blue Bombers not ready to name starting quarterback for finale

Running back Andrew Harris was honoured as the team’s top Canadian. The Winnipegger has rushed for 967 yards and six touchdowns on 181 carries. He’s also caught a league-leading 100 passes for 829 yards and a touchdown.

Cornerback Chris Randle takes home the Most Outstanding Defensive Player award thanks to the five interceptions, 58 defensive tackles, sack and fumble recovery he racked up this season.

The Most Outstanding Special Teams nod went to kicker Justin Medlock who leads the league in scoring with 215 points and 53 field goals.

RELATED: Winnipeg Blue Bombers still confident in their kicker

Left tackle Stanley Bryant was named the Bombers’ Most Outstanding Lineman. Defensive back Brandon Alexander was awarded as the top rookie.

The division finalists for the 2017 Shaw CFL Awards will be unveiled on Nov. 9.