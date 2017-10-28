BC Lions throw wrench in Winnipeg Blue Bombers home playoff hopes with 36-27 win

WINNIPEG – The BC Lions prevented the Winnipeg Blue Bombers from securing their first home playoff game since 2011 with a 36-27 win at Investors Group Field on Saturday.

The defeat was made even worse for the Bombers as they lost both quarterback Matt Nichols and running back Andrew Harris to injuries. Nichols was replaced by Dominique Davis in the first quarter after hurting his leg. Harris suffered an apparent concussion late in the game when he was hit hard by Lions’ Dyshawn Davis.

A week after giving up 556 yards of offence to the Toronto Argonauts, the Bombers were once again burnt by big plays. Jonathon Jennings completed a 38-yard pass to Emmanuel Arceneaux on the Lions’ opening possession. The play set up a Nick Moore 23-yard touchdown catch.

BC added to its lead late in the first quarter when Jennings connected with Chris Rainey for a five-yard major. Arceneaux got his hands on a 54-yard pass earlier in the drive. Jennings then found Brian Burnham in the second quarter for a 53-yard touchdown.

Despite allowing the Lions to register 260 yards of net offence in the opening half, Winnipeg only trailed 20-18 at the break. The Bombers’ only major in the first fifteen minutes of the game was scored by their special teams. Derek Jones blocked a Ty Long punt 2:18 into the second quarter deep in BC territory. Mike Miller scooped up the loose ball, returning it 17 yards for a touchdown. Winnipeg also had four field goals from Justin Medlock including two from beyond the 40-yard line.

Both teams put up two field goals each in the second half. Winnipeg had a chance to take its first lead in the fourth quarter thanks to a Brian Walker fumble recovery but instead settled for a Medlock 17-yard field goal after going two-and-out.

Jennings hooked up with Rainey late in the game for a 40-yard touchdown shortly before Medlock and Long traded field goals.

The Lions had a total of 543 offensive yards in the game compared to Winnipeg’s 241. BC also dominated the time of possession battle 38:23 to 21:37.

The Bombers have now lost three of their last four games. Winnipeg (11-6) can still host the CFL Western Semifinal though if the Edmonton Eskimos lose to the Calgary Stampeders this week.

BC (7-10), on the other hand, snapped a five-game losing streak to take the season series against the Bombers.

Winnipeg wraps up the regular season in Calgary next Friday against the league-leading Stampeders. The Lions return home to host the Toronto Argonauts on Nov. 4.