Grey Cup 2017 in Ottawa next month is sold out

The 2017 Grey Cup is exactly one month away and organizers announced Thursday morning the game in Canada’s capital city is sold out.

Capacity at TD Place for the Sunday, Nov. 26 CFL championship will be increased from 24,000 to 36,000 with the addition of temporary stands in both end zones.

The 105th Grey Cup coincides with Canada’s 150th anniversary of Confederation.

“While we’ve hit capacity for the Grey Cup Championship Game, we have an exciting week of events to get everyone swept up in Grey Cup fever,” said Jeff Hunt, president of the Ottawa Sports and Entertainment Group (OSEG).

“Our Grey Cup Festival offers something for everyone celebrating our diversity, our music, our culture, our sport, our families and Our Nation.”

Shania Twain, one of Canada’s most renowned musicians, will perform at this year’s Grey Cup halftime show. Twain previously performed at the Grey Cup halftime show 15 years ago in Edmonton.

Regular season play wraps up next week with the playoffs slated to kick off Nov. 12.

The Ottawa Redblacks are the defending Grey Cup champions.

Tickets for the 105th Grey Cup are still available through secondary sellers like StubHub.

When it comes to CFL stadium capacity, TD Place is on the lower end of the scale. At over 60,000 seats, Edmonton’s Commonwealth Stadium can hold the most fans. The Alberta city will host the 2018 Grey Cup.

BC Place in Vancouver comes in second, with 54,500 seats. Other CFL stadiums have a capacity of between 24,000 and 35,000 seats.

The last time Ottawa hosted the Grey Cup was in 2004, during football’s return to the nation’s capital, when TD Place was known as Frank Clair Stadium and the team was known as the Renegades.

