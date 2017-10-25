Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ Kevin Fogg joins high school team to inspire players

Anytime a football team gets a new coach, there’s a bit of an unknown. For the Winnipeg High School Football League’s St. Paul’s Crusaders, it wasn’t the case earlier this year.

“He introduced himself as Kevin,” defensive back Stephen Adamopoulos said. “I kind of gave a double take. Like Kevin Fogg?”

Yup…that Kevin Fogg. The Winnipeg Blue Bombers defensive back and a full-time professional football player.

“I think sometimes we limit ourselves,” Fogg said. “We don’t take opportunities because we feel like we need to save ourselves.”

Fogg joined the Crusaders just before their season kicked off, volunteering as an assistant coach. His mornings are spent with the Bombers and, when he can, his afternoons at St. Paul’s.

“I grew up in a single-parent home so I didn’t have opportunities like this,” Fogg said. “To meet a professional athlete and have someone try to mentor me.”

On top of being a role model, he also brings a pro perspective to the team.

“He offers some really great insight in games or when we’re watching film,” Crusaders head coach Stacy Dainard said. “He brings a really good eye to that kind of stuff.”

Fogg helped coach St. Paul’s to a perfect record this season. As rewarding as the wins were, his favourite moments were those spent with the players.

“An important thing for kids is to feel important,” Fogg said. “To feel the love and feel like you can do anything you put your mind to.”

Like becoming the next Kevin Fogg – the next gridiron great.