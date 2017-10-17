Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ Kevin Fogg reels in CFL Top Performer honour

WINNIPEG – Winnipeg Blue Bombers defensive back Kevin Fogg has been named a Shaw CFL Top Performer of the Week after returning a punt for a touchdown in Saturday’s win over the BC Lions.

The second-year CFL’er hauled a Ty Long kick 88 yards to the endzone early in the first quarter to open the scoring. The major marked Fogg’s first as a Bomber.

Fogg finished the game with 127 punt return yards. He also had an interception and two defensive tackles.

This is the 13th time this season a member of the Bombers has been honoured by the league.

Toronto Argonauts receiver SJ Green and Duron Carter of the Saskatchewan Roughriders round out the Shaw CFL Top Performers for Week 17.