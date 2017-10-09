Health
Winnipeg Blue Bombers “Light Up Purple” for World Mental Health Day

The Blue Bombers are turning IGF purple in support of World Mental Health Day Tuesday.

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers are lighting up Investors Group Field in purple for mental health awareness Tuesday night.

The Bombers’ home field is one of many landmarks across the globe supporting World Mental Health Day and the Amanda Todd Legacy Project by changing their colours.

This is the fifth year of the project, and the third consecutive year IGF has participated.

“We hope that this small act helps to continue a growing conversation about mental health in our community,” said Blue Bombers CEO and president Wade Miller.

Supporting mental health initiatives goes hand in hand with other programs the Bombers are involved in, including the Bombers Tackle Bullying project.

The bullying program impacted more than 1,300 youth in Winnipeg, Thompson and Wabowden during last year’s off season.

The Bombers also operate the Break the Silence on Violence against Women program and Hit the Books, which promotes reading to school-aged children.

