Blue Bombers’ Maurice Leggett lost for the season

WINNIPEG – It was the news all Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ fans feared.

The Blue Bombers announced on Sunday afternoon linebacker Maurice Leggett will miss the rest of the season with a torn achilles tendon.

RELATED: Blue Bombers secure playoff berth by beating Lions 26-20

Leggett suffered the injury in the final minutes of their 26-20 victory over the B.C. Lions. Leggett was recovering an on-side kick when he slumped to the ground in pain. After being helped to the sidelines Leggett was carted off to the dressing room.

Leggett, 31, was one of the Bombers top performers on defence this season. He had three interceptions, three sacks, three forced fumbles and 50 defensive tackles in 13 games this season. When he missed two games earlier this year the Bombers started Brandon Alexander and Robert Porter at his outside linebacker position.

The Bombers travel to Toronto to face the Argonauts on Saturday.