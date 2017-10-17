Sports
Winnipeg Blue Bombers lose top receiver to injury

Darvin Adams leads the Bombers with 1,120 receiving yards off 76 catches.

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers will be without receiver Darvin Adams for several weeks due to an upper-body injury.

Adams was hurt during the Bombers’ 26-20 win over the BC Lions on Saturday. He currently leads the team with 1,120 receiving yards and seven touchdowns off 76 catches. The injury isn’t related to the broken collarbone Adams suffered last season.

Luckily for the Bombers, Weston Dressler will return to the lineup for Saturday’s game against the Toronto Argonauts. The receiver missed the last three games with an upper-body injury.

