Rider coach Chris Jones downplays Carter, Williams fight as part of football

The Saskatchewan Roughriders are throwing a flag on speculation that star receiver Duron Carter is on his way out of town after a fight at practice.

Head coach Chris Jones says there was an altercation Monday but won’t give any more details, saying it’s just part of football.

Jones says Carter remains with the CFL team.

The speculation about Carter’s future was fuelled by Carter’s own tweet Monday in which he said “It was fun while it lasted… love y’all.”

Veteran cornerback Jovon Johnson tweeted that defensive back Sam Williams did something unacceptable that triggered the fight, but Johnson also tweeted that “it truly wasn’t that freaking serious!”

Carter, who was at practice Tuesday, says the fight was over some “football stuff,” and also that he needs to take a break from Twitter.