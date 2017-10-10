There is no ‘quarterback controversy’ among the Rider quarterbacks.

After Week-16 the Saskatchewan Roughriders are 8-and-6, thanks to a “sweep” on their two-game-road-trip out east.

Quarterback Brandon Bridge came in for a struggling Kevin Glenn and got the win, in the second game versus the Argos.

Jones said after the game that Glenn will remain the starter.

Tuesday at practice, Jones was asked if putting in Bridge was like a coach switching goalies in a hockey game to change the momentum.

“Yeah, I know absolutely zero about hockey, but I know football-wise it is pretty simple, you get into a situation where you need a spark,” Jones said.

Bridge provided that spark with touchdown passes to Naaman Roosevelt at the end of the first half and a 75-yarder to Caleb Holley in the 3rd quarter.

After the game the “quarterback controversy” phrase was thrown around, but after talking with quarterbacks, all seems good in Riderville.

“I don’t worry myself with that kind of stuff. I worry about the guys in that locker room and when I get out on the field, what they think of me as a player and putting them in the right place to be successful,” Glenn said.

“It is just like sometimes in baseball, sometimes you go to the bullpen, and sometimes you pitch the whole nine innings. I just go out there and prepare as if I am going to play, and if not as least I’m going to be prepared,” Bridges said.

In fact Glenn (aka “The Godfather”), and Bridge (aka “Air Canada”), became closer after rooming together on their extended road trip, with one of them thinking they could team up in sports entertainment also.

“I found out some interesting things on this trip that he is really into wrestling. Pro wrestling! I tried to tell him it is not real but I think he thinks it is real,” Glenn said.

Bridge was asked what the name of their wrestling tag team would be.

“Air Canada and the Godfather. I don’t know what our finishing move would be, but it would be special,” Bridge said.