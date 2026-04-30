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1 comment

  1. Willow
    April 30, 2026 at 3:17 pm

    FIFA is asking for trouble and is naive if they think soccer will bring nations together and forget about their differences. Tempers can explode between supporters at the best of times and when they are at war that adds more tension This World Cup competition is going to be a complete disaster from beginning to end.

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Iran will play 2026 World Cup games in United States: FIFA president

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 30, 2026 2:22 pm
1 min read
FIFA logo View image in full screen
FILE - People are silhouetted against a video screen during the launch of the FIFA World Cup trophy tour, in Vancouver, on Friday, April 10, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
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FIFA president Gianni Infantino says Iran will play World Cup games in the United States this summer, despite an ongoing war between the two nations.

Infantino made the remarks at the 76th FIFA Congress in Vancouver on Thursday, saying “we must unite” through soccer.

Iran is the only nation among FIFA’s 211 members not at the meeting of global soccer officials.

Click to play video: 'FIFA security cost mystery'
FIFA security cost mystery

The head of the nation’s soccer body, Mehdi Taj, reportedly arrived in Toronto en route to the event before having his temporary resident visa revoked for his ties to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, which is a listed terrorist entity in Canada.

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Iran, currently No. 21 in FIFA’s rankings, is in Group G at this summer’s World Cup alongside Belgium, Egypt and New Zealand.

The country is scheduled to begin the tournament with a game against New Zealand in Los Angeles on June 15.

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