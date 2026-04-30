Iran will play 2026 World Cup games in United States: FIFA president

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FIFA president Gianni Infantino says Iran will play World Cup games in the United States this summer, despite an ongoing war between the two nations.

Infantino made the remarks at the 76th FIFA Congress in Vancouver on Thursday, saying “we must unite” through soccer.

Iran is the only nation among FIFA’s 211 members not at the meeting of global soccer officials.

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The head of the nation’s soccer body, Mehdi Taj, reportedly arrived in Toronto en route to the event before having his temporary resident visa revoked for his ties to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, which is a listed terrorist entity in Canada.

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Iran, currently No. 21 in FIFA’s rankings, is in Group G at this summer’s World Cup alongside Belgium, Egypt and New Zealand.

The country is scheduled to begin the tournament with a game against New Zealand in Los Angeles on June 15.