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Sports

Brandon Ingram exits Raptors playoff game early

By The Canadian Press The Canadian Press
Posted April 29, 2026 8:59 pm
1 min read
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CLEVELAND – Raptors all-star forward Brandon Ingram was hurt in Game 5 of Toronto’s series with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Ingram left the game in the second quarter and the Raptors announced he would not return to the floor.

A team spokesperson says Ingram had been struggling with right heel inflammation throughout the series and left the court midgame to have it retaped. When he began to warm-up again it was clear he would not be able to finish the game.

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Ingram is averaging 14.8 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 2.3 assists over four playoff games. He had a point, a rebound and two assists when he was pulled from the game.

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That’s well below his regular-season averages of 21.5 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.7 assists.

The best-of-seven series is tied 2-2.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 29, 2026.

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