Edmonton Eskimos’ Rory Kohlert calls it a career after 6 CFL seasons

Canadian receiver Rory Kohlert is calling it a career.

The Edmonton Eskimos announced Friday the 30-year-old Regina native has retired.

The six-foot-two, 204-pound Kohlert had seven catches for 77 yards in 15 games last season with the Calgary Stampeders. Kohlert signed with Edmonton as a free agent in February.

READ MORE: Eskimos sign 3 players including veteran receiver Rory Kohlert

The former Saskatchewan Huskie spent his first five CFL seasons with Winnipeg. He appeared in 100 career games, registering 167 catches for 1,990 yards and nine touchdowns.