Darnell Sankey, B.C. Lions on a late-season roll

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Darnell Sankey is back doing Darnell Sankey things.

Sankey has recorded 37 defensive tackles (including one for loss) over the B.C. Lions’ last four games. He posted nine tackles in two contests versus Montreal and last week’s 24-17 road win in Toronto while registering a season-high 10 in a 31-24 victory over Saskatchewan on Sept. 25.

Sankey was at his dominant best late against Toronto, anchoring the Lions’ game-ending goal-line stand. He had tackles on two of the Argos’ final three offensive plays, including quarterback Nick Arbuckle’s first sneak from B.C.’s one-yard line.

Then on third down, he stymied fullback Sebastian Parsalidis’s block, allowing teammate Adam Konar to stop Arbuckle short with 11 seconds remaining. With CFL defences lining up a yard off the ball, all 12 Lions players were either on their goal-line or in the end zone for Toronto’s last two offensive plays.

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“I understand what people might say about that (lining up a yard back), I get it,” Sankey said. “But as a defence, we want to defend every blade of grass.

“No one cares about third-and-one, second-and-short or being on the goal-line because if they score, the only thing people will say is they scored. As a defence, we’re here to do a job and that’s defend every blade of grass.”

Hall of Famer Willie Pless (1997-99) is the only CFL player to register three consecutive 100-tackle seasons. Sankey also has two sacks, a forced fumble, 10 pass knock-downs and an interception this season.

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“I take pride in being able to stay healthy and be the type of player I need to be for my team,” Sankey said. “Another 100-tackle season, yeah, that’s great and I’m obviously not going to undermine it.

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“I’m incredibly blessed but God be the glory, He’s protecting me and has my whole career. But the goal isn’t finished at 100 tackles and if we do our job and win the games we need to win, those personal accolades will come.”

B.C. (9-6) can clinch a playoff berth Friday night with a victory over the Ottawa Redblacks (0-15). The Lions have won three straight games and eight-of-nine overall to stand second in the West Division following a 1-5 start.

“That (reason for turnaround) is a tough question because honestly in the eyes of a player on the B.C. Lions, I don’t really feel like we’ve (played differently),” he said. “When you start winning and that momentum train starts going, it’s a real thing and you start believing.

“Really, truly believing and having faith that we’re a forced to be reckoned with. When you approach every game like that and you win consistently, you create a new standard.”

Sankey and Co. still have designs on first in the West. But the Edmonton Elks (11-4) would clinch top spot with a win over Hamilton on Friday and B.C. loss to Ottawa.

“We’re here to win every game and our eyes are on first place,” Sankey said. “Until that’s crossed off and is no longer available, we’re always going to strive to be No. 1.”

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Sankey, for one, isn’t surprised by his late-season play.

“Many guys feel toward the end of the season their bodies start breaking down but I feel like my body starts turning up, to be honest,” he said. “I feel like towards the end of the season I’m putting the best version of myself on tape.

“Maybe that’s why this past month you’ve seen those kind of numbers but I’m never satisfied. I have much to improve upon.”

After playing Ottawa, B.C. will finish its regular season visiting the Calgary Stampeders (8-8) on Oct. 17 before hosting the Winnipeg Blue Bombers (7-8) on Oct. 23. If the Lions can’t finish first in the West, they’d still be able to secure second by winning out.

Then again, winning out means something completely different to Sankey.

“If we win out, we win the Grey Cup,” said Sankey, who earned a Grey Cup ring in 2023 with Montreal. “We have to stay in the driver’s seat and keep our foot on the pedal because in this league anybody can beat anybody.

“We really can’t afford to lose any football games right now.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 7, 2026.