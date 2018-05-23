Edmonton Eskimos training camp Day 4: Duke returns

There were some fresh legs on the field Wednesday for the Edmonton Eskimos as they went through their drills on day four of training camp.

Receiver Duke Williams, who left early on day one with what looked like a foot injury, returned and took a regular rotation with the Eskimos number one offence.

On the other side of the ball, defensive back Arjen Colquhoun took part in his first workout of training camp.

Both are expected to be starters this season, but both will have some catching up to do. Head coach Jason Maas said that catching up after missing time is different for every player.

“It depends on what their injury was that kept them out of camp, it depends on how hard they worked in the off-season, it depends on what kind of a pro they are off the field. If you are still in the meetings and take every mental rep as well as you can and you are sticking with it, it shouldn’t be that big a deal.”

The Eskimos coach also emphisized that training camp waits for no one.

“There is nothing better than a live rep, anytime you miss a live rep you lose that for the rest of your life. You can never get it back.”

Williams said, for his part, he has kept up.

“I was in my playbook every day, I took the time to study so that I wouldn’t be lost when I came back.”

Williams is coming off a very strong rookie season – 46 catches for 745 yards and four touchdowns in 13 games. With the much talked about departures among the receivers, Williams knows that he will be counted on more this season.

“I probably do have a bigger role this year, and I will man up in my situation and make plays whenever the ball comes my way and when the running back gets the ball I will block for him.”

Expected to be a starter at corner back on the Eskimos defence, Colquhoun was on the field for the first time Wednesday.

“Today was a lighter day for them so it was just a day for me to get my feet under me. I’m excited to be back out here. I just want to get back with the guys and just start working on our communication and our execution.”

Audibles

Eskimos Player Profile

#5 – Kevin Glenn

Quarterback

5’10

203 pounds

Born: June 12, 1979 Detroit, Mich.

School: Illinois State

The CFL bingo card is complete for 18 year veteran Kevin Glenn who signed with the Eskimos on Jan. 15, 2018. Glenn has, in one way or another, been a part of all nine CFL teams and said it has given him a unique Canadian experience.

“It’s been kind of cool you know just to say that I’ve been able to explore and experience all of Canada like that, it’s good thing,” Glenn said. “I’m big on family too, and my family has been doing the exact same thing. I have kids – a nine year-old son and a six year-old daughter – who’s been probably in every city in Canada, except for Edmonton so they’ve been able to experience it too.”

So why has Glenn been able to play for so long?

“Understanding offences and defences, knowing when to hold on to the ball and knowing when to get rid of the ball,” Glenn said. “Defences of late have been doing different things as far as blitzes are concerned and try to disrupt the offence. When you see that kind of stuff you got to get rid of the ball to help your O-line out.”

Glenn is sixth in CFL all-time passing yards with 52,867.

Roster notes

Defensive lineman Jason Carr has joined training camp. The South Georgia product is 23 years old and spent time last season with the Cincinnati Bengals in the NFL.

Maas has no problem adding depth, especially depth that is that big.

“He is another big D’lineman,” Maas said. “We are always looking for interior guys, you always need depth. He was someone we were intrigued about from our scouting department. He is here now and we will see what he’s got”

Carr has NFL size coming in at 6’6 and 305 pounds.

Williams and Colquhoun returned to the field, receiver Nate Behar did not take part in practice but did spend some time on the field as a spectator and working out on the sidelines.

The Eskimos will hold two sessions on Thursday on the Brick Field at Commonwealth Stadium at 8:30 a.m. and 10:10 a.m.