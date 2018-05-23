Military working through the night to sandbag Twin Lakes, B.C.

Nine properties in Twin Lakes, B.C. have been given evacuation orders, and soldiers will be working through the night to help save their homes.

“At this time, RCMP and Penticton Search and Rescue are in the area going door to door, removing folks from their homes,” Zoe Kirk, an information officer with the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen, said Tuesday night.

“There’s a huge wall … that’s holding back Twin Lakes, but as waters continue to rise in Kettle Lake, it is putting pressure on those walls, so they’re actioning several more pumps,” Kirk said.

The military is also helping out.

“The water level is at the top of the dikes, so we’re reinforcing sandbag walls,” Capt. Derek Kaman said.

“This afternoon we had about 50 infantry and an additional 20 engineers. This evening we have 70 Strathconas, which are tankers, and an additional 10 engineers coming in.”

“The intention is to work overnight until our stockpile is depleted, and into the morning, until we get our job done,” Kaman added.

Some military members had been helping out at Twin Lakes for the last three days, he said.