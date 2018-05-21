Some Keremeos area residents told to leave because of flooding

A small number of Keremeos area residents have been told to leave their homes due to flooding.

The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen has ordered four properties evacuated.

The properties are located just outside of Keremeos. Four are residences within the Riverside RV Park Resort which is located along the Similkameen River.

The other residence is on Highway 3 — also along the Similkameen River.

The regional district said the orders are due to immediate danger to life and safety.