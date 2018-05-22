Residents in south Okanagan and surrounding area told not to remove flood protection measures

Emergency officials with the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) are urging the public to keep flood protection installations in place.

The RDOS has deployed a variety of flood mitigation infrastructure including tiger dams, gabions (rock-filled wire baskets) and sandbags.

A news release issued by the RDOS on Tuesday urges people not to remove any installed infrastructure.

“All sandbags and installed armouring should remain in place until removed by crews,” the news release said. “For those with sandbags in place on private property, residents will be advised when the threat of flooding is past.”

The RDOS is also reminding people not to walk or stand on any flood protection infrastructure as contents may have shifted due to water flows.

Residents are being advised that the flood threat will not be over for some time as spring meltwater is unpredictable and may fluctuate, pulsing water into creeks, rivers and lakes.

The RDOS put out a list of areas that most concerning and at risk.

They are as follows:

Electoral Area “C”–Sportsmens Bowl: roadways and infrastructure are being assessed and armouring redeployed or moved to adjust protection measures.

Electoral Area “D”–Twin Lakes: the lake is still rising and pressures are building against armouring walls.

Electoral Area “G”–Olalla: groundwater and overland flooding still threatens homes.

–Keremeos Creek: banks are compromised and works underway.

–Similkameen River: banks and dykes are being worked on at present.

Electoral Area “H”–Tulameen/Otter Lake: lake is stabilizing but there is still significant snow up above which needs to melt and work its way through the natural drainage routes.