Hundreds of Okanagan residents no longer on evacuation alert

The Regional District of the Okanagan-Similkameen Emergency Operations Centre issued some some good news for hundreds of residents affected by the threat of flooding Tuesday afternoon.

An evacuation alert for 131 properties north of Oliver has now been rescinded. The areas where the alert has been rescinded include Sportsmens Bowl and the Park Rill Creek area in Electoral Area “C”.

There are still a number of properties on evacuation order.

The red areas on the map show where the order is still in place.

An evacuation alert in the Okanagan Falls area, which went into effect on May 11, was also rescinded Tuesday afternoon.

The residents of those 54 properties were impacted by the threat from Shuttleworth Creek.