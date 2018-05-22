Hundreds of Boundary-area residents return home

Nearly 900 evacuation orders were rescinded across the Boundary region on Monday.

In Grand Forks’ downtown and North Ruckle neighbourhood, 151 addresses remain on evacuation order.

READ MORE: Some Keremeos area residents told to leave because of flooding

Those who are allowed to return to their home still remain on alert and must be ready to leave at a moment’s notice if river levels rise to dangerous levels again.

Residents who were evacuated should see colour-coded placards on their doors that will give information about what needs to be addressed going forward.

READ MORE: Flood of advisories from the Shuswap

On Tuesday, Interior Health will be supporting environmental health assessments on evacuated properties in the North Ruckle area.

Crews are currently working downtown to remove temporary flood control measures and reopen streets. Fourth and Fifth streets are expected to be open by 8 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

READ MORE: Okanagan Lake slightly above full pool

Anyone with a home on the river who is concerned about bank stability should stay clear and report concerns to the emergency operations centre at 1-888-747-9119.