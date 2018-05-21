Okanagan Lake slightly above full pool

Officials said Okanagan Lake was at 342.54 metres above sea level, 6 centimetres above full pool Sunday and is expected to continue to rise.

Ellison Lake was slightly over full pull Sunday. – 426.63 metres above sea leve. Full pool is 426.00.

And Kalamalka Lake is at full pool at 391.88 metres above sea level. Full pool is 391.82.

Region-wide flood protection measures that were put in place for possible creek flooding, including bladder dams and sandbags, are now being redeployed to areas vulnerable to lake flooding.

Boaters are asked to avoid creating wakes close to vulnerable shorelines. Boaters should refrain from travelling within 300 metres of the shoreline and make no wake.