Killiney Beach boil water notice issued

The Regional District of Central Okanagan has issued a precautionary Boil Water Notice for residents served by the Killiney Beach Water System in the Central Okanagan West Electoral Area. This upgrades a previously issued Water Quality Advisory for this system.

Increased turbidity in the Okanagan Lake source for the system can interfere with chlorination treatment.

Approximately 280 properties connected to the community water system off located off Westside Road are affected and roadside sign notices are in place to let residents know about the Boil Water Notice.

After consulting with Interior Health (IH) it’s now recommended that all Killiney Beach water customers follow IH guidelines and boil all water intended for drinking, washing fruit and vegetables, making beverages, ice or brushing teeth for at least one minute or customers should use a safe alternative to water from the tap such as bottled or distilled water.

This Boil Water Notice will continue until further notice and turbidity returns to normal operating levels within acceptable Guidelines for Canadian Drinking Water Quality.