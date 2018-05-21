Two occupants missing after Vernon house fire

Two people are unaccounted for following a house fire in the Vernon area.

RCMP said they were called to a house fire in the 300 block of Northernview Rd. shortly after 4 a.m. Monday.

They said the structure was completely destroyed and the occupants have not been located.

“The two known occupants of the home are un-accounted for at this time, however the investigation is in it’s early stages” Cst. Kelly Brett said.

“Investigators are on scene and awaiting for the house to be considered safe for entry to begin their investigation.”

RCMP said they expect to be on scene for a number of days and more information on the occupants will be released once it’s available.