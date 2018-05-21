Flood of advisories from the Shuswap

A flood of advisories have been issued for the Shuswap as a result of rising rivers.

The B.C. River Forecast Centre has issued a flood watch for the Shuswap River and the Salmon River is a growing concern.

“The Shuswap River has increased considerably in the past week due to increased releases from BC Hydro at Sugar Lake Dam. The releases have increased the Shuswap River downstream near Lumby and Enderby,” the Centre said in a news release.

The water level is 5.139 meters (compared to 5.102 yesterday) and the discharge rate is 503 m3/sec (compared to 495 m3/sec yesterday).



Story continues below Enderby EOC Situation Report for May 20, 2018, at 18:00 – The Shuswap River slowly continues to rise, but we are expecting it to stabilize for the next several days following by an increase around May 26 as a result… https://t.co/piIAD5zPjD — City of Enderby (@OurEnderby) May 21, 2018

Portions of the Riverwalk are submerged and marked off with cones or signs. The Belvedere hand launch and the transfer pump lookout east of the Water Treatment Plant on Railway Avenue are also submerged.

The B.C. River Forecast Centre has also issued a flood warning for the Salmon River near Falkland and Salmon Arm. The river near Salmon Arm is flowing at 55 m3/s (20-year flow) and dropped overnight from cooler temperatures.

The good news is officials feel that the likelyhood of these rivers flooding from only snowmelt contributions has now dissipated, and the ongoing risk is associated with widespread rainfall.

“There is still a risk of further showers or thunderstorms in the next few days in the Okanagan, Similkameen, South Thompson, but the likelihood is the rainfall will be localized and not widespread. Temperatures are expected to increase starting on Monday and become very warm by mid next week,” the Centre said.

It said snowpacks are dwindling at mid-elevation and south-facing aspects, with approximately 10% of snow remaining at the Greyback Reservoir automated snow weather station. At higher elevations, 60-80% of the annual snowpack remains.