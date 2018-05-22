More than dozen tenants displaced after fire at Kentville apartment complex

Over a dozen people are receiving temporary lodging after a fire damaged several apartments in Kentville, N.S., Tuesday morning.

The Canadian Red Cross says the blaze was reported around 10:15 a.m. at 36 Parkview Road.

The Red Cross says they’ve provided seven people with emergency lodging, food and other basic needs.

Tenants of other apartments in the three-storey building have made their own arrangements.

There’s no word yet on the extent of the damage or what caused the fire.