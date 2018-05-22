Red Cross closing emergency shelter for Dartmouth fire, 115 tenants still displaced

The Canadian Red Cross will be closing its emergency shelters for tenants of a Dartmouth apartment building who were displaced following a fatal fire, but the tenants are still unable to return home.

The fire at 81 Primrose St. on Saturday claimed one life and sent a second person to hospital.

Fire officials initially estimated 150 tenants were displaced by the fire, but the number has now been revised to 115.

Tenants are still unable to return to the building because of the ongoing police and fire investigations, as well as structural damage around the fire scene. As well, the building’s electricity and water have been disconnected.

The Red Cross opened an emergency shelter at the North Dartmouth Community Centre and staffed it around the clock, but planned to close the shelter at 5 p.m. on Tuesday because it is no longer needed.

Most of the tenants of the 80-unit building have found temporary lodging with friends or relatives, or through tenant insurance. The Red Cross says only about a dozen tenants needed their emergency shelter for a couple of nights.

As well, the building’s management company, Northview REIT, has arranged for temporary stays at Dalhousie University’s student residences for tenants who are being assisted by the Red Cross.

The investigation into what caused the fire is ongoing.