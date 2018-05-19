Fire in Dartmouth claims one life

An early morning fire in Dartmouth has claimed the life of one person.

The blaze broke out around 3:30 a.m. on Saturday. Deputy Chief of Operations Brian Gray confirmed that there was one fatality as a result of the fire and a second person was sent to hospital.

The building caught fire around 3:30 a.m. No word yet on whether or not there were any injuries as a result of the blaze. #Dartmouth @globalhalifax pic.twitter.com/huqAlJIdcj — Natasha Pace (@NatashaPace) May 19, 2018

The name, age and gender of the deceased has not been released.

“We have about 10 units on scene, 40 firefighters and we still have active fire in the building,” said Gray.

“It appears the fire started in a third floor apartment and spread up onto the fourth floor and to the roof of the structure and it spread across some other units. We’re still trying to get the fire under control.”

Firefighters appear to still be battling the fire on the side of 81 Primrose Street at this time. #Dartmouth @globalhalifax pic.twitter.com/OwceghUpzy — Natasha Pace (@NatashaPace) May 19, 2018

READ MORE: Bridgewater courthouses briefly locked down after firearm threat

Fire officials had no information on the injuries the second person sustained or their current condition.

The building was evacuated and a comfort bus has been set up for those impacted.

“We’ll be here for several more hours to get the fire under control as well as the investigation,” said Gray.

READ MORE: Man charged after axe swung ‘in a threatening manner’ in middle of Dartmouth road

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

Fire officials say the cause of the fire has not been determined. The blaze is believed to have started inside an apartment on the third floor and spread to other units. #Dartmouth @globalhalifax pic.twitter.com/IzlZcpjYIc — Natasha Pace (@NatashaPace) May 19, 2018

“I can’t comment at this time on what the cause of the fire was. We’ll have fire investigators come to the scene and determine that,” he said.