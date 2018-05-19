Fire in Dartmouth claims one life

An early morning fire in Dartmouth has claimed the life of one person.
The blaze broke out around 3:30 a.m. on Saturday. Deputy Chief of Operations Brian Gray confirmed that there was one fatality as a result of the fire and a second person was sent to hospital.
The name, age and gender of the deceased has not been released.
“We have about 10 units on scene, 40 firefighters and we still have active fire in the building,” said Gray.
“It appears the fire started in a third floor apartment and spread up onto the fourth floor and to the roof of the structure and it spread across some other units. We’re still trying to get the fire under control.”
Fire officials had no information on the injuries the second person sustained or their current condition.
The building was evacuated and a comfort bus has been set up for those impacted.
“We’ll be here for several more hours to get the fire under control as well as the investigation,” said Gray.
The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.
“I can’t comment at this time on what the cause of the fire was. We’ll have fire investigators come to the scene and determine that,” he said.
