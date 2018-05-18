Man charged after axe swung ‘in a threatening manner’ in middle of Dartmouth road

A 20-year-old Dartmouth man has been charged after allegedly swinging an axe in the middle of a road during the afternoon rush hour.

Halifax Regional Police say they responded to the 600-block of Portland Street in Dartmouth at around 5:45 p.m. on Thursday.

READ: Police seize drugs, cash from cannabis dispensary after investigating break-in

Responding officers found a man in the middle of the road “swinging the axe in a threatening manner.”

According to police, the man resisted officers when they tried to arrest him. They were able to take him into custody without anyone being injured.

The man was scheduled to appear in court on Friday to face charges of causing a disturbance, possession of a weapon and resisting arrest.