Police investigating break-in at Halifax cannabis dispensary

Halifax Regional Police (HRP) are investigating a break-in at a Halifax cannabis dispensary, which the city is also trying to shut down.

HRP say that at 7:16 a.m. Wednesday, officers responded to a report of a broken front window at 2411 Agricola Street, a store owned by Coastal Cannapy Inc.

When officers arrived at the store, named 2411 Vape & Cannabis Accessories, they confirmed that a break-in had occurred.

The break-in comes exactly a week after the Halifax Regional Municipality announced it planned to take Coastal Cannapy Inc. to Nova Scotia Supreme Court to shut down the dispensary.

In a press release last week, the HRM said that it’s seeking a court order to shut the store down as it is a business operating without a permit. The city says that it does not issue permits to businesses for the sale of illegal products such as cannabis.

The company and the store’s landlord, a numbered company known as 3065468 Nova Scotia Limited, pleaded guilty in Nova Scotia Provincial Court on Dec. 1, 2017 to operating a business without a permit.

The city says that despite being ordered to shut down, the operation has remained open in violation of a provincial court order and the municipality’s land-use-by-law.

The company responded to the city’s announcement in a Facebook post, saying that they’re not going anywhere without a “long hard fight.”

“Let your government know; we do not support their model and will not be going to any liquor stores for cannabis, and we will fight for what is right,” they wrote.

Investigation ongoing

Coastal Cannapy confirmed on their Instagram account that their storefront had been broken into.

“We will open as soon as the cops have concluded their investigation,” the company wrote.

Police remain on the scene, but say there are no suspects and no arrests have been made.

The investigation is ongoing.