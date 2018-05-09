Halifax to seek Supreme Court order to shut down cannabis dispensary

The Halifax Regional Municipality (HRM) is going to Nova Scotia’s Supreme Court in an attempt to shut down a cannabis dispensary.

In a press release, the HRM said on Wednesday that it’s seeking a court order to shut Coastal Cannapy Inc., as it is a business operating without a permit.

The city says that it does not issue permits to businesses for the sale of illegal products such as cannabis

Coastal Cannapy Inc.’s dispensary, which operates out of a storefront at 2411 Agricola Street, and the landlord, a numbered company known as 3065468 Nova Scotia Limited, pleaded guilty in Nova Scotia Provincial Court on Dec. 1, 2017 to operating a business without a permit.

The city says that despite being ordered to shut down, the operation has remained open in violation of a provincial court order and the municipality’s land-use-by-law.

They stress that storefront sale of cannabis — both medicinal and non-medicinal — are operating illegally and says that won’t change in Nova Scotia when marijuana becomes legalized later this year.

The provincial government says the Nova Scotia Liquor Corporation will be the only company permitted to sell and dispense cannabis.

Halifax says that a hearing date in the Supreme Court of Nova Scotia has not been set and the municipality will to assess by-law violations and seek legal action on a case-by-case basis.