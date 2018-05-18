Bridgewater courthouses briefly locked down after firearm threat

Two courthouses in Bridgewater, N.S., were forced to go on lockdown Friday afternoon after a man allegedly threatened to enter with a firearm.
The Bridgewater Police Service says they received a call at 10:45 a.m. regarding a man who made a threat while at Bridgewater Justice Centre.
Police learned that the man threatening to return to the courthouse with a weapon.
The justice centre and provincial courthouse went on lockdown as a precaution.
The suspect was later located inside a Bridgewater home and arrested without incident.
Police have not located any firearms.
Both courthouses have since reopened.
Police say they will provide an update once charges are laid.
