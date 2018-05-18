Bridgewater courthouses briefly locked down after firearm threat

Two courthouses in Bridgewater, N.S., were forced to go on lockdown Friday afternoon after a man allegedly threatened to enter with a firearm.

JUST IN: Police confirm the #Bridgewater courthouse & nearby provincial building were locked down this morning after a man allegedly threatened to return to the courthouse with a gun. The man has been arrested & both buildings have now reopened. @globalhalifax — Natasha Pace (@NatashaPace) May 18, 2018

The Bridgewater Police Service says they received a call at 10:45 a.m. regarding a man who made a threat while at Bridgewater Justice Centre.

Police learned that the man threatening to return to the courthouse with a weapon.

The justice centre and provincial courthouse went on lockdown as a precaution.

The suspect was later located inside a Bridgewater home and arrested without incident.

Police have not located any firearms.

Both courthouses have since reopened.

Police say they will provide an update once charges are laid.