Fire ban, rain not deterring Winnipeg campers

There may be some restrictions still in place on fires this May long weekend, but that won’t stop campers from sitting around fire pits come Friday evening.
The 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. fire ban, issued in April, remains in effect across most of the province, but campers were still at Birds Hill Park Friday afternoon enjoying a break from work.
Thousands are expected to flock to provincial sites this weekend, and many will be happy to know the rain won’t be following them.
The forecast calls for sunny skies on Saturday and Sunday after a wet Friday.
But the weather and fire ban aren’t the only talking points heading into another long weekend.
Rules put in place 23 years ago to restrict alcohol consumption during May Long on provincial sites was rolled back this month, which means campers can enjoy an alcoholic beverage near their tents or trailers.
The ban was originally introduced in 1995 after a number of alcohol-related incidents occurred.
