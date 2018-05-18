City of Winnipeg lifts open-air fire ban

With rain falling Friday, the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service has lifted the temporary open-air fire ban.

The ban was issued April 29 as dry conditions and high winds spiked the risk of fire in and around the city.

WFPS had put a stop to issuing permits for fireworks and open fires. With the recent rain, permits will now again be issued.

In a media release, WFPS reminded the public about city fire regulations surrounding fire pits, fire places and outdoor barbecues. Open fires are not allowed when wind speeds exceed 25 killometers per hour.

“Even with the recent rainfall, prudent fire safety measures should always be followed when enjoying a recreational fire,” John Lane, Chief of the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service, said

“Residents should have a water supply at the ready and only use by-law approved fire pits to reduce the potential spread of airborne embers which increase the risk of brush and grass fires.”

As of May 16, Winnipeg fire crews had responded to 79 grass brush fires so far this year.

WFPS responded to a total of 85 grass/brush fires for all of 2017.