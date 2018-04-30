Fires banned in the City of Winnipeg until winds die down

The City of Winnipeg has suspended burning permits and prohibited open-air fires for the time being.

As long as winds continue to exceed speeds of 25 km/h, residents won’t be allowed to set a fire within the city.

That means no bonfires, campfires or agricultural burnings that would otherwise be permitted normally.

Assistant Fire Chief Mark Reshaur said crews were already battling several blazes around the city this weekend.

“Winnipeg has experienced a number of wildland fires over the course of the weekend that were made much more significant by the very dry, windy conditions,” Reshaur said.

He warned smokers to be careful, but said the onus also falls on homeowners to make sure their properties are protected.

“We want people to focus on the first ten metres around their home,” Reshaur said.

“We want you to remove all combustible material on the ground — dead plant matter adjacent to your house — we don’t want you to allow leaves and brush to collect underneath your decks, porches and stairs.”

Reshaur said fighting wildland fires is exhausting, as crews are often carrying up to 60 pounds of water on their back.

The wildland fire unit is based out of one of the city’s southernmost stations, where there are more high risk areas.