State of emergency declared in Badger, Man. as wildfire grows

The RM of Piney, Man. has declared a state of emergency as it fights a wild land fire that is growing in the Badger area.

That community is 74 kilometers southeast of Steinbach, Man.

A wildfire started over the weekend, pushing flames to within two kilometers of Badger.

“We have crews in place, fire crews working the flanks where they can get in safely,” Gary Friesen, Wildfire Program Manager said. “We’ve also got heavy equipment… and we’ve also had water bombers working it.”

The RM said an evacuation order is not in place.

Crews are also on their way into Badger, which is home to about 20 permanent residents and 70 cottagers, to set up sprinklers around as many buildings as possible.

“We’re depending on what we get in terms of a lightening of the winds, which is a big thing right now, and precipitation,” Friesen said.

The forecast calls for minimal precipitation later this week.