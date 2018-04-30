Mike’s Monday Outlook: more windy, dry weather for southern Manitoba

April 2018 in Winnipeg was one of the driest on record. Over the course of the month, the airport registered only 1.7 millimetres of rain.

Latest guidance has backed off on measurable rain for Winnipeg for Monday. If that verifies, April 2018 will finish as the 4th driest April in Winnipeg in almost 150 years of weather records here. (1.7 mm) pic.twitter.com/Em1wUSqGOz — Rob's Obs (@robsobs) April 29, 2018

The official historical stats will likely come out in early May from Environment and Climate Change Canada but it’s safe to say, it’s very dry in Winnipeg.

And there is little relief for tinder-dry conditions. The small amount of rain that was forecast for Monday and Tuesday looks like it will miss the city.

Instead, there will be falling temperatures and strong winds Monday in Winnipeg as a cold front moves across southern Manitoba.

This cold front created some significant difference in temperatures and conditions — from sunny skies to snow.

The graphic shows the cooler conditions in west central Manitoba, in and around Dauphin.

20° difference in temperatures across southern MB with conditions ranging from sunny to snowy pic.twitter.com/HtPTN9yBJO — Mike Koncan (@MikeKoncan) April 30, 2018

Tuesday will also be cool. It looks unlikely temperatures in Winnipeg will get above 10° Celsius. Fortunately, winds will be lighter.

Wednesday and Thursday should see warmer weather return as will sunny skies. While Friday will be sunny as well, it is likely Friday will be slightly cooler and windy again as well.