April 30, 2018 4:35 pm

Mike’s Monday Outlook: more windy, dry weather for southern Manitoba

Dry conditions across the fields in Sandord Manitoba.

April 2018 in Winnipeg was one of the driest on record. Over the course of the month, the airport registered only 1.7 millimetres of rain.

The official historical stats will likely come out in early May from Environment and Climate Change Canada but it’s safe to say, it’s very dry in Winnipeg.

And there is little relief for tinder-dry conditions. The small amount of rain that was forecast for Monday and Tuesday looks like it will miss the city.

Instead, there will be falling temperatures and strong winds Monday in Winnipeg as a cold front moves across southern Manitoba.
This cold front created some significant difference in temperatures and conditions — from sunny skies to snow.

The graphic shows the cooler conditions in west central Manitoba, in and around Dauphin.

Tuesday will also be cool. It looks unlikely temperatures in Winnipeg will get above 10° Celsius. Fortunately, winds will be lighter.

Wednesday and Thursday should see warmer weather return as will sunny skies. While Friday will be sunny as well, it is likely Friday will be slightly cooler and windy again as well.

