Grass fire east of Dugald Road under control

A large grass fire that was burning north of Dugald Road, east of Lagimodière Boulevard, appears to be under control.

President of the United Firefighters of Winnipeg, Alex Forrest said it took almost 30 fire trucks and close to 100 firefighters to get the fire under control.

He said the fire was rated at level 4, which is one of the highest levels of danger.

READ MORE: Winnipeg street reopens after grass fire shuts down southbound Lagimodiere through St. Boniface

Forest said several buildings were at risk but there is no word on any damage yet.

Crews remained on scene late Sunday afternoon to monitor hot spots.