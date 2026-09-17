N.B. utility secures wood pellet supply deal to transition only coal power plant

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One of Canada’s only coal-fired power plants has taken a big step closer to completing its transition to a renewable power source.

New Brunswick’s Crown-owned utility says it has signed agreements with Canadian suppliers of sustainably sourced wood and agricultural hemp pellets.

Officials say the new deals secure the majority of the biomass fuel supply the Belledune Generating Station would need once it stops using coal.

NB Power says with the supply agreements in place, it can start making equipment upgrades at the station and prepare it for long-term renewable operation.

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The public utility has spent nine years in search of a new fuel source for the northeast New Brunswick power station, with the aim of phasing out coal by 2030.

The utility’s executive Lori Clark says the signing of supply agreements move the Belledune transition from planning into execution.

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“These milestones give us confidence in the path forward as we continue working to maintain reliable service for customers while preparing for a future without coal,” Clark said in a statement.