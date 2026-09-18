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B.C. family rescues exhausted baby bear swimming in Okanagan Lake

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted September 18, 2026 11:06 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Bear rescued from Okanagan Lake'
Bear rescued from Okanagan Lake
A recent family boating trip on Okanagan Lake turned into a rescue mission to save a baby bear cub. The family said the bear was clearly exhausted.
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A recent family boating trip on Okanagan Lake turned into a wildlife water rescue mission.

Christina Zamniuk told Global News that they were boating between their Vernon lakehouse and Adventure Bay last weekend when a baby bear was spotted swimming in the middle of the lake.

She said it was clear that the cub was exhausted and struggling to keep its head above water.

The family called the B.C. Conservation Service for guidance as they were unsure what to do.

In the meantime, they were able to get a rope around the bear and brought the cub, which they named Boo Boo, onto the boat to warm up.

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“His little nose was going under,” Zamniuk said.

“He was blowing bubbles. His little back legs were not moving anymore. He was just paddling with his front and he was just exhausted. So we got him in there… We got him on the boat. He was shivering, shaking, he was absolutely terrified.”

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Zamniuk said they kept the bear on the boat to warm up for about an hour.

On the advice of the B.C. Conservation Service, they were told to take Boo Boo close to shore and with a loving shove, he was able to make it onto land and went on his way.

Click to play video: 'Woman recovering in hospital following bear attack in Whistler backcountry'
Woman recovering in hospital following bear attack in Whistler backcountry

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