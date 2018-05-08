Wildfires in Manitoba put dark cloud on start of camping season

Warmer weather is usually the signal for many Manitobans to start heading to the lake and campsites, but the wildfire risk is putting a damper on those plans for some campers.

Most provincial camping spots open Friday, May 11 and most will also include fire limitations, such as fires in approved pits only, according to a provincial spokesperson.

Elisabeth Ostrop, Manager of Recreation and Education Services for Manitoba Parks said the bans are always looked at on a day-by-day basis.

“Right now they’re doing an initial assessment and then just before the May Long Weekend, another big assessment will be done and they’ll look at the conditions,” Ostrop said.

“Maybe some regions will have received some rain by then.”

That could put a stop to weekend plans for long-time camper Patricia Enns.

“If I can’t have a campfire then it’s not really camping to me – no s’mores and stuff like that, what’s the point?” Enns said. “That’s the way that you cook food, that’s the way that you keep warm on colder nights and it’s especially nice when you have your friends and you enjoy campfires.”

Drought conditions in Manitoba range from moderate to severe. This is largely due to a remarkably dry month of April that saw only 1.7 mm of precipitation fall in Winnipeg. It was the fourth driest month of April on record in Winnipeg (since 1872) and the driest April in 30 years.

Because of the dry season and the possibility of an extended fire ban, avid camper Troy Osmack has already decided to swap the campsite for a hotel stay instead at Clear Lake next weekend.

“We made that decision a few days ago, just a last minute thing. There’s lots of other things to do out there besides camping,” Osmack said.

Osmack said the fires are important to the camping experience.

“It’s one of the most fun parts – sitting around the fire telling stories, or making hot dogs or marshmallows, listening to music and having a couple of beers. That’s my favourite part about camping,” he said.