Liquor ban lifted in provincial campgrounds for May long

For the first time in 23 years, the liquor ban in provincial campgrounds for May long weekend has been lifted.

That announcement was made Tuesday by Sustainable Development Minister Rochelle Squires.

Squires said the restriction is being lifted because of a significant reduction in alcohol-related offences.

“We know Manitobans love to get out and enjoy the great outdoors whenever possible, so we want to make this change and allow adults the opportunity to responsibly enjoy their experience at our provincial parks.”

The ban was introduced in 1995 after a number of incidents involving alcohol occurred in provincial parks during May long weekends.

Family-friendly liquor-free camping bays will remain available all season long at Birds Hill and Grand Beach parks.